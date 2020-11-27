Matt Nagy: Taking time to evaluate Nick Foles “the only fair thing”

Getty Images

With Nick Foles missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, all signs in Chicago are pointing toward Mitchell Trubisky starting at quarterback against the Packers on Sunday night but the team hasn’t made a formal announcement of their plans at this point.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said the delay isn’t about keeping anything hidden. Lazor said “everybody understands who practiced” and expects the Packers to be preparing for Sunday based on that information.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he thinks the best way to handle things is to give Foles as much time as possible to show progress in returning from his hip injury.

“We’re still kind of evaluating where [Foles] is at, and I think that’s the only fair thing,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Mitch is obviously doing well health-wise. I feel good with where he’s at physically, with the way he’s throwing and all that stuff.”

If things remain the same at Friday’s practice, there would not seem to be much of a decision for the Bears to make about Sunday.