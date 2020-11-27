NFL suspends Michael Pinckney six games

Getty Images

The NFL’s transactions report brought news that the league has suspended Patriots practice squad player Michael Pinckney.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports it’s a six-game suspension for the linebacker for undisclosed reasons.

Pinckney practiced Friday, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Pinckney has never played an NFL game.

He went undrafted this spring while coming off hip surgery. In four seasons at the University of Miami, Pinckney appeared in 49 games and made 267 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defensed and one fumble recovery.