NFL Week 12 injury report roundup: Will Tua Tagovailoa play on Sunday?

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Texans and the Washington Football Team and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Jets

Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and G Solomon Kindley (foot) are out on Sunday. WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is listed as quesionable along with QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb), who got hurt in practice this week.

The Jets are set to get QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) back this week. LB Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) will not play while offensive linemen Chuma Edoga (ankle) and George Fant (knee, ankle) are listed as doubtful. LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and T Alex Lewis (not injury related) are listed as questionable.

Chargers at Bills

The Chargers will play without CB Casey Hayward (groin), DE Melvin Ingram (knee), and DE Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder, chest). RB Kalen Ballage (ankle, calf) is the only player listed as questionable.

WR John Brown (ankle) and OL Cody Ford (ankle, knee) are out for the Bills and Ford will miss the rest of the season.

Cardinals at Patriots

QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) has no injury designation, but TE Darrell Daniels (ankle), DE Josh Mauro (hamstring), and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) have been ruled out. T Justin Murray (hand) and S Charles Washington (groin) are listed as questionable.

The Patriots ruled out RB Rex Burkhead (knee) and T Isaiah Wynn (knee), and Burkhead is expected to miss the rest of the season. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), DT Carl Davis (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (toe), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (hand), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Matt Slater (knee), and RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Giants at Bengals

CB Brandon Williams (ankle) is questionable for the Giants as they return from their bye week.

WR Mike Thomas (hamstring) is out for the Bengals. CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), and RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Colts

The Titans ruled out WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee). C Ben Jones (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle) are listed as questionable.

LB Bobby Okereke (ankle) is out for the Colts and they will also be without defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry as they are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back, ankle), WR Zach Pascal (knee, foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), LB Anthony Walker (ribs), and S Khari Willis (ribs, shoulder) are listed as questionable, but Rivers is good to go.

Browns at Jaguars

S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) and CB Denzel Ward (calf) are out for the Browns. C Nick Harris (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (groin), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) are listed as questionable.

WR D.J. Chark (ribs), WR Chris Conley (hip), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), and G Andrew Norwell (forearm) are out for the Jaguars. QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) and RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Vikings

The Panthers listed RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) as questionable, but he is not expected to play. S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), G John Miller (knee, ankle), T Russell Okung (calf), and LB Tahir Whitehead (rib), WR Brandon Zylstra (shoulder) are also questionable. G Dennis Daley (concussion) is out and CB Donte Jackson (toe) is doubtful to play.

The Vikings ruled out DE Jordan Brailford (not injury related) and G Ezra Cleveland (ankle). TE Irv Smith (groin, back) is considered doubtful.

Raiders at Falcons

The Raiders listed DE Clelin Ferrell (not injury related) and S Erik Harris (calf) as questionable for Sunday.

RB Todd Gurley (knee) won’t play for the Falcons. DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle), and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Broncos

The Saints won’t have RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring) or G Andrus Peat (concussion) this weekend. WR Deonte Harris (neck) is questionable.

S Trey Marshall (shin) is out for Denver. CB Bryce Callahan (foot), T Demar Dotson (calf, hand), G Graham Glasgow (calf), WR Jerry Jeudy (Achilles, ankle), LB Joseph Jones (calf), and DT Sylvester Williams (elbow) make up the questionable contingent.

49ers at Rams

The 49ers ruled out RB Tevin Coleman (knee), T Tom Compton (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and CB K'Waun Williams (ankle). LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness), LB Dre Greenlaw (illness), DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related), and TE Jordan Reed (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Rams didn’t practice much this week and LB Terrell Lewis (knee) has been listed as doubtful. C Brian Allen (knee) and TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs at Buccaneers

The Chiefs offered no injury designations for Sunday.

CB Jamel Dean (concussion), TE Tanner Hudson (not injury related), and C A.Q. Shipley (neck) are all out for the Bucs. G Ali Marpet (concussion) and T Donovan Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Packers

The Bears named Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback and QB Nick Foles (hip) is listed as doubtful. T Rashaad Coward (ankle, knee), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), T Charles Leno (toe), S Sherrick McManis (hand), and CB Buster Skrine (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

WR Davante Adams (ankle) is set to play. RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (Achilles), C Corey Linsley (back), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) are listed as questionable.