Ohio State coach Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Another head coach of a top college football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

This time it’s Ryan Day, coach of No. 4 Ohio State, who tested positive and will not coach the Buckeyes tomorrow against Illinois.

Nick Saban, head coach of No. 1 Alabama, also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country and the football world is no exception. The NFL’s schedule had to be tweaked because of the outbreak within the Ravens, and college football has been much more significantly impacted.