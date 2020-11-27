Philip Rivers “looked good” at practice, will start Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts are going to be shorthanded on defense against the Titans this weekend, but they will have quarterback Philip Rivers in the lineup.

Rivers did not practice on Wednesday because of a toe injury that he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Packers. The Colts didn’t practice on Thanksgiving, which made Friday a big day to see how he’s feeling for this weekend.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said, via Olivia Ray of WISH, that Rivers “looked good today” and he is on track to extend his consecutive games played streak to 239 regular season games.

Reich also confirmed that defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry will miss the game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also said that linebacker Bobby Okereke has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so the Colts will be thin in the front seven against Derrick Henry and company.