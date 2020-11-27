Raiders activate Clelin Ferrell from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders activated defensive end Clelin Ferrell from the COVID-19 reserve list after a positive test over a week ago.

Ferrell’s positive test ultimately led to 10 players in total landing on the reserve list due to their close contact with him. Ferrell was unable to play in Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Carl Nassib started in place of Ferrell against the Chiefs.

Ferrell had started every game this season prior to last week. He has 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

Linebacker Cory Littleton came off the reserve list on Wednesday ahead of Ferrell’s return on Thursday.

The Raiders have had numerous COVID issues this season leading to fines against the team.

Las Vegas travels to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.