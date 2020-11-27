Raiders place Takk McKinley on injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers and Bengals claimed, and subsequently waived, Takk McKinley with a failed physical. The Raiders claimed him earlier this week and plan to keep him.

Instead of waiving him with a failed physical, the Raiders instead placed the pass rusher on injured reserve with the groin injury that kept him out of games for the Falcons earlier this season. He has not played since Week 7.

The Falcons waived McKinley on Nov. 9.

The Raiders play the Falcons on Sunday.

“Takk McKinley will not be on the trip this week, but he is a big part of our plans for the future,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I just don’t know how far in the immediate future that is.”

In four games with the Falcons this season, McKinley made eight tackles and a sack.

He made 79 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 49 games, and 25 starts, since the Falcons made him the 26th overall choice in 2017.