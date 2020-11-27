Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “We will be prepared to play the Steelers”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 27, 2020, 5:52 PM EST
The Week 12 game between the Ravens and Steelers has been moved from Thursday to Sunday and now to Tuesday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has issued a statement vowing that his team will be ready to go.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Harbaugh said, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”

Harbaugh’s confidence is well founded. With the facility closed since Tuesday, any additional positives would be the result of community spread, not an indication that the virus continues to spread among the team. Although the team may not be as prepared as it would be in a normal week and several key players (like quarterback Lamar Jackson) won’t be available to play, the virus won’t keep the Ravens from playing on Tuesday night.

9 responses to “Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “We will be prepared to play the Steelers”

  4. Whinebaugh: I want to thank Roger Goodell for playing golf with my boss down at Augusta a couple weeks back, and for our organization to be allowed to cheat openly with the help of the commissioner without any semblance of punishment as repeat offenders.

  5. I dont get it….why the accommodation? Being that the virus outbreak occurred due to proven violations from the Ravens personnel, Shouldn’t they forfeit the game? Instead, they continue to push back the game and accommodate the wrongdoer and punish the team who did nothing

  7. You ain’t ready for a bunch of pissed off Steelers. The sleeping giant that is the almighty Pittsburgh Steelers has awoken. Woe unto thee.

  8. Steelers announced three players have been placed on Covid list. Are we going to push the game back any further? No? Why not?

  9. All whining aside the game is a joke as the season is quickly becoming. They can prepare all they want here are the facts. They have no center (Mekari and Skura)no long snapper (Cox), 1 QB RG3, and no D line other then Derek Wolfe.

    The Steelers could score 80 and rush for 500.

    This problem started with one knucklehead but it was the NFL that tried to cram the game into Thursday night and caused the outbreak Now they have to face the embarrassment of a sham game and sham season if it even continues.

