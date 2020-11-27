Ravens point-of-care testing reveals one more player positive

USA Today Sports

As the Ravens and Steelers await news on the status of Sunday’s game, more relevant evidence is trickling in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, on-site point-of-care testing resulted in one more positive result for a Ravens player on Friday. Results from the more reliable off-site PCR tests will be returned later today.

There’s speculation within the Ravens organization that the league will wait for the PCR results before making a final decision about whether to play the Ravens-Steelers game on Sunday. It’s also possible the a decision to move the game will be made before the PCR test results arrive.

If the game can’t be played Sunday, look for Tuesday to emerge as the alternative, given that the league wants to avoid moving games to an eighteenth week for as long as possible.

A forfeit by the Ravens is unlikely, for the reasons identified here. Also, it would be the first forfeit in the 101-year history of the NFL.