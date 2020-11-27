Ravens put Lamar Jackson, three others on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Word of quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s positive COVID-19 test broke on Thursday and the Ravens formally moved him off the active roster on Friday.

The Ravens announced that Jackson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was joined in making the move to the reserve list by fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Jackson will not be able to play against the Steelers in the game that was rescheduled for Tuesday night. If the other players also tested positive, they will be out as well.

The Ravens have also placed running back Mark Ingram II, running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, linebacker Pernell McPhee, defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, offensive lineman Matt Skura, and defensive end Jihad Ward on the reserve list this week.

The outbreak in their organization forced the postponement of the Steelers game as well as their Week 13 game against the Cowboys. Pushing back that second game should allow them to get some players back in the lineup.