Report: Diontae Spencer going on Broncos COVID-19 list

The Broncos canceled practice on Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and there’s now a report concerning the name of the player headed for the COVID-19 list.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that wide reciever/kick returner Diontae Spencer is going to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Spencer will not be able to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Spencer has one catch for seven yards and one run for nine yards in limited offensive playing time. He’s averaging 10.2 yards per punt return and 18.6 yards per kickoff return in seven games.

KJ Hamler and Tyrie Cleveland have both seen time on kickoff returns while Hamler and Bryce Callahan have returned punts at points this season.