Sam Darnold set to start on Sunday

The Jets will try for their first win of the season on Sunday with their starting quarterback back in the lineup.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Friday that Sam Darnold is set to start for the first time since he re-injured his right shoulder in Week 8.

Darnold was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but moved up to full participation on Thursday. Darnold missed two games earlier in the season when he first hurt the shoulder and Joe Flacco started in his place on all four occasions.

Sunday’s game is set to be Darnold’s first time playing with the team’s top three wide receivers in the same game. Injuries kept Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Breshad Perriman out of the lineup at various points, but all are expected to play against the Dolphins.

“I think these guys want to see what maybe it could’ve been from the beginning of the year,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Darnold is 112-of-191 for 1,045 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions in six starts this season.