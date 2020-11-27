Sammy Watkins set to return for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs are set to get wide receiver Sammy Watkins back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Watkins has not played since Week 5 because of a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice all week and did not receive an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Watkins had 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first five weeks of the year.

The Chiefs did not issue any injury designations for the game. While they are missing right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, defensive end Taco Charlton, and others on injured reserve, the active roster is about as healthy as a team could hope for in Week 12 of the regular season.