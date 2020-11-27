Steelers put Stephon Tuitt, Isaiah Buggs, Jerald Hawkins on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Steelers have been watching as the Ravens put player after player on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, which led to the postponement of their game from Thanksgiving to Tuesday night.

Now the Steelers have announced three of their own players have been placed on the reserve list. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins are the additions to the list for Pittsburgh.

Whether they tested positive or are on the list as close contacts of someone who did, it’s likely that all three players will now miss Tuesday’s game as a result of the roster move. That would leave both teams shorthanded as the Ravens won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, and others.

Tuitt has 32 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season. Buggs has 10 tackles in seven games and Hawkins has appeared in eight games.