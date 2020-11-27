Terry McLaurin: Never give up on any plays, you never know what can happen

USA TODAY Sports

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was active on Thursday despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury and he showed he was more than healthy enough to play in the third quarter of the game.

That’s when McLaurin ran down Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on an interception and tackled him at the 4-yard-line. The Washington Defense held the Cowboys out of the end zone and held onto a 20-16 lead that they’d expand to a 41-16 win during a dominant fourth quarter.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera called it a “huge play” while McLaurin credited the defense with “a great stop off of that play and helped propel us going forward.”

“That’s what you gotta do when you’re a leader on the team,” McLaurin said, via the team’s website. “You just gotta . . . never give up on any plays because you never know what can happen. That ended up being a big play for us. We preach that in our wide receiver room to play through every single play, and you never know what’s going to happen. I’m glad it worked out for us.”

McLaurin had seven catches for 92 yards in addition to doing his best DK Metcalf impression, so his ankle being well enough to play paid off in multiple ways for the Football Team.