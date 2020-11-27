Texans faked an injury to save a timeout

USA Today

The Texans may find themselves in hot water with the league after they engaged in some poor sportsmanship to get themselves a free timeout in their Thanksgiving win over the Lions.

With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans realized they had 12 players on the field on defense. Two players, A.J. Moore and Charles Omenihu, started to run off the field to avoid a penalty. Then Omenihu, realizing they were now going to be left shorthanded, just flopped onto the ground and pretended he was hurt. An official called an injury timeout and the Texans were able to get the right personnel on the field before the next play. The Texans weren’t penalized and didn’t lose a timeout.

Omenihu was obviously faking; he was shown on the sideline afterward laughing and not getting medical attention.

This is a blatant violation of NFL rules. In 2012 the Steelers and Emmanuel Sanders were fined after Sanders faked an injury, and in 2013 the league sent a memo to all 32 teams reminding them that fake injuries can result in “fines of coaches, players, and clubs, suspensions or forfeiture of draft choices.”

The NFL should crack down on the Texans and Omenihu, unless the league wants to tell every team that they can cheat and get away with it.