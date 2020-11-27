Texans will cut Kenny Stills

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kenny Stills was not in the Texans lineup for Thursday’s win because of a quad injury and it doesn’t look like he’ll play any other games for the team because he’s not going to be on the roster much longer.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that the Texans are cutting Stills. It’s described as a “mutual parting” with a player who has seen a diminshed offensive role in Houston. He has 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to a shrinking role on offense, Stills also went public with a negative reaction to the team’s decision to fire PR head Amy Palcic earlier this month.

Stills will go on waivers, so any team in the league could claim him and what’s left of his $6.975 million salary for the 2020 season.