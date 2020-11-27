Todd Gurley out, Julio Jones questionable for Falcons

Getty Images

The Raiders won’t have to tangle with running back Todd Gurley on Sunday.

Gurley missed practice all week with a knee injury and the Falcons ruled him out on Friday. He has a long history of knee trouble, but this will be the first game that Gurley misses this season and the fourth since the start of the 2018 season.

Gurley leads the Falcons with 167 carries, 610 yards, and eight touchdowns. Brian Hill should be the lead back in his absence.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris indicated early this week that wide receiver Julio Jones will be a gametime call. He was officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday. Tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) is also questionable along with defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring).