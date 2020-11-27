Tua Tagovailoa officially questionable with thumb injury

Getty Images

The Dolphins gave quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a questionable designation for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Tagovailoa injured his left thumb during Wednesday’s practice. He practiced every day this week on a limited basis.

“Anytime there’s anything, you have to make a declaration,” coach Brian Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “We have to watch the film and see what he looks like. We just figured ‘questionable’ was the best declaration for him.”

Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos for performance, not injury, though he took six sacks. Despite his benching, Flores declared Tagovailoa the starter for this week.

But that was before the left-handed Tagovailoa hit his throwing thumb on a helmet at practice.

“I can’t say specifically [speak] for Tua or any player on exactly what they can play through or not play though,” Flores said. “I know he’s a tough kid. He wants to play, and we’ll see how this goes.”

The Dolphins ruled out running back Salvon Ahmed, who has started the past two games, with a shoulder injury. Right guard Solomon Kindley has a foot injury that will keep him out. Receiver Jakeem Grant is questionable with a hamstring injury.