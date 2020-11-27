Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Sunday is up the air

Getty Images

As of Thursday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores wasn’t concerned about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s thumb injury. As of Friday, Flores seems to be.

Flores told reporters on Friday that he needs to watch the film from practice before making a decision on he question of whether Tagovailoa will play.

Tagovailoa injured the thumb in practice on Wednesday by hitting it against a helmet.

The Dolphins removed Tagovailoa from Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, for performance reasons. Flores said after the game that Tagovailoa will start this weekend.