Vanderbilt has female kicker who will dress and might play Saturday

Sarah Fuller made the trip with the Vanderbilt football team to Missouri and will dress for Saturday’s game, Alex Scarborough of ESPN reports.

Fuller could play, which would make her the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

“Let’s make history,” Fuller, a senior, wrote Friday on Twitter.

Fuller, a goalkeeper on Vanderbilt’s soccer team, earned a spot on the roster with a tryout this week. Vanderbilt had a kicker opt out before the season, and several of its specialists went into quarantine this week after COVID-19 testing.

Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State are the only women who have played football at the FBS level, per Scarborough. Ashley Martin became the first woman to score at the Division I level when she kicked three extra points for FCS Jacksonville State against Cumberland on Aug. 30, 2001.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible,” Fuller told Vanderbilt’s website. “But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can. Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in any way.

“It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out.”

Fuller will wear a sticker on her helmet that reads: “Play Like a Girl.”

