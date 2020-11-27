Vikings designate Mark Fields to return from IR

Getty Images

Cornerback Mark Fields is on his way back to the Vikings lineup.

The Vikings announced on Friday that they have designated Fields for return from injured reserve. Fields last played in Week 8.

Fields punctured his lung when he was inadvertently hit in the chest by Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown‘s cleat during the Vikings’ 28-22 win on November 1.

That game was only Fields’ second appearance of the regular season. He recorded one tackle on 20 defensive snaps in that game and played two special teams snaps in Week 3.

Cornerbacks Holton Hill and Mike Hughes are also on injured reserve for the Vikings, so Fields’ return would still leave them short of full strength at the position.