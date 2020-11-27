Will Fuller: We’re just getting started

Getty Images

An 0-4 start to the season led the Texans to fire head coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien and two losses in their next three games led plenty of people to start looking to next year in Houston.

Wide receiver Will Fuller thinks that was premature. The Texans have won three of their last four behind sparkling play from quarterback Deshaun Watson, including Thursday’s 41-25 win over the Lions, and Fuller thinks things are only going to get better from here.

“We’re just getting started,” Fuller said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “Deshaun is playing great. He’s our leader, and we’re going to keep making it happen.”

Watson has a similar view to his top receiver from Thursday’s win and said that the Texans are “definitely” a better team than their record would indicate. That may be the case, but the record is what it is and the team has little margin for error left if they want to continue a late run at the postseason.

The next milestone in that run comes against the Colts in Week 13 and a win in that one will make it a bit easier to believe the team can erase that bad start before the year is out.