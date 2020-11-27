Will Holden is Ravens’ only COVID-19 positive today

Getty Images

The Ravens had another positive COVID-19 test today, and it was practice squad guard Will Holden.

Holden’s test was the only new positive for the Ravens today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Any time a player tests positive it’s a concern, but the Ravens having only one positive may be viewed as a good sign that they’re going to have enough healthy players to play on Tuesday against the Steelers. That game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, then rescheduled for Sunday, then rescheduled again for Tuesday, because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens.

The Ravens will be crossing their fingers for no more positive tests between now and Tuesday.