Wisconsin’s Rachad Wildgoose will not play rest of season to focus on 2021 NFL draft

In the last few years, it has become common for top college players to skip their teams’ bowl games and focus instead on the NFL draft. This year, we’re seeing college players make the same move, but do it during the regular season.

The latest is Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose, who revealed today that he will not play the rest of the season and will instead focus on the 2021 NFL draft.

“A piece of my heart will always remain in Madison,” Wildgoose wrote. “Having said that, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.”

Wildgoose joins Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who also announced this week that he’s leaving college to turn pro. Wildgoose was slated to cover Bateman on Saturday, but the Minnesota-Wisconsin game was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Minnesota, and now both of them are moving on.