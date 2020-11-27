Zack Martin, Cam Erving getting tests on Friday

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost right tackle Zack Martin and left tackle Cam Erving to injuries early in Thursday’s loss to the Washington Football Team and Friday could bring more information about their outlook for coming games.

Martin hurt his left calf, Erving hurt his knee, and head coach Mike McCarthy said after the game that both players would be evaluated on Friday. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that evaluation is expected to include MRIs.

The injuries continue a frustrating year on the offensive line in Dallas. Left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are both out for the season while Martin and Erving have dealt with other injuries that have led to a lot of shuffling up front. It led running back Ezekiel Elliott to say the latest news fits right in with how this season has played out.

“Kind of this year in a nutshell,” Elliott said.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play the Ravens next Thursday, although the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore will need to subside before that game is sure to go on as planned.