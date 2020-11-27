Zack Martin, Cam Erving to miss multiple weeks

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive linemen Zack Martin and Cam Erving went for tests on Friday after being injured on Thanksgiving and the outcome of those evaluations will lead to extended absences for both players.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Martin and Erving are both set to miss multiple weeks. Given how little of the schedule is left for the 3-8 team, there’s probably a decent chance both players are done for the year.

Martin hurt his calf a couple of weeks ago and hurt it again while playing right tackle on Thursday. It was the longtime right guard’s second start at the position and he was replaced by Terence Steele.

Erving started at left tackle and left with a knee injury after six snaps. Brandon Knight took over after Erving went down.