Broncos return to practice after no new positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Broncos appear to be good to go for tomorrow’s game against the Saints.

After canceling practice yesterday because of positive COVID-19 tests, the Broncos had no new positives today and are back at practice.

The Broncos have placed receiver Diontae Spencer, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Jeff Driskel on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Two staff members have also tested positive.

But a day without positive tests indicates that there’s not a full-scale outbreak in Denver, and they’re set to host the Saints as scheduled.