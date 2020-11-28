Broncos sign Garett Bolles to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t pick up their option on left tackle Garett Bolles‘ contract for the 2021 season, but he won’t be leaving the team at the end of this season.

Bolles has signed a four-year extension with the team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints. The 2017 first-round pick has started every game the Broncos have played since he joined the team.

His play failed to meet expectations in many of those games and Bolles called his first three seasons of work “unacceptable” heading into this season. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the arrow was pointing up for Bolles, however, and he has played at a much higher level this season. Bolles has cut his penalties down and has not allowed a sack in pass protection through the first 10 games.

Left guard Dalton Risner, center Lloyd Cushenberry, and right guard Graham Glasgow are all under contract through at least 2022, so the Broncos may be able to build some continuity up front in the years to come.