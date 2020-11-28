Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, Ethan Pocic set to play Monday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks are set to get three starters back in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Eagles.

Running back Chris Carson, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and center Ethan Pocic did not get injury designations on the team’s final injury report of the week. Carson has missed four games with a foot injury, Griffin has been out the same amount of time with a concussion, and Pocic missed two games with a concussion of his own.

The Seahawks will be down one running back as Travis Homer has been ruled out with wrist, thumb, and knee issues. Right tackle Brandon Shell will not play after hurting his ankle last weekend. Cedric Ogbuehi took his place after the injury.

Wide receivers Freddie Swain (foot) and David Moore (hip) are listed as questionable along with left guard Jordan Simmons (calf), offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle), and cornerback D.J. Reed (foot).