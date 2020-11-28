Christian McCaffrey downgraded to out

Getty Images

The Panthers announced running back Christian McCaffrey did not travel with the team to Minnesota on Saturday. McCaffrey will not play Sunday.

Coach Matt Rhule said Friday he expected McCaffrey to make the trip but didn’t expect him to play. The Panthers listed McCaffrey as questionable.

McCaffrey will miss a third consecutive game with a shoulder injury. It’s the ninth game overall he’s missed, having spent six games rehabbing from a high-ankle sprain earlier this season.

Mike Davis has gained 754 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns in McCaffrey’s stead. Undrafted rookie Rodney Smith and receiver Curtis Samuel also likely will see carries.

The Panthers also downgraded cornerback Donte Jackson to out after listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

The teaam also announced it re-signed kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad and placed receiver Ishmael Hyman on practice squad/injured list. Defensive back Natrell Jamerson was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 exemption.