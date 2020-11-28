Colts put Jonathan Taylor on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Colts will be without their leading rusher tomorrow against the Titans.

Indianapolis has placed rookie running back Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Taylor leads the team with 135 carries for 518 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Players can go on COVID-19 reserve either because they test positive or because they have close contact with someone who tested positive. The Colts have not said whether Taylor tested positive.

Indianapolis will also be without one of its top defensive players after defensive tackle DeForest Buckner tested positive.

The Colts also downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable. Indianapolis elevated center Joey Hunt and defensive end Cassius Marsh to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements and also elevated defensive tackles Kameron Cline and Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad, and activated wide receiver Ashton Dulin from injured reserve.