Contact tracing concerns keep Broncos QBs from practicing Saturday

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel went on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week due to a positive test and head coach Vic Fangio said at the time that the team did not have concerns about the availability of other quarterbacks due to contact with Driskel.

The NFL appears to have some concerns, however. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the NFL told the Broncos to keep Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles from practicing on Saturday after reviewing film of their interaction with Driskel on Wednesday.

Klis reports that all three quarterbacks are asymptomatic and that they have all tested negative in recent days. The league and the Broncos are in communication about whether the players will be able to play on Sunday.

That’s naturally the hope of the team as they wouldn’t have any quarterbacks for their scheduled game with the Saints.