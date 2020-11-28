Could Pittsburgh be on the front end of an outbreak?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2020, 9:04 AM EST
Getty Images

Now that the Ravens-Steelers game has moved from Thursday to Sunday to Tuesday, it’s not yet time to exhale regarding whether the game can be played on Tuesday.

Although the situation in Baltimore seems to finally be getting under control, with only one new positive test result on Friday, the Steelers could be on the front end of their own outbreak.

The news that three Pittsburgh players landed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday, while easy to miss in the seemingly endless stream of COVID-induced roster moves, could be a sign that the Steelers are in the early throes of the same kind of mess that plagued the Ravens all week.

Although it hasn’t been announced or reported that Isaiah Buggs, Stephon Tuitt, or Jerald Hawkins actually tested positive, someone in the organization apparently has it. Which means that more can have it. Which means that more can get it.

As the Ravens learned, it can spread like wildfire.

So if Buggs, Tuitt, and/or Hawkins landed on the COVID-19 reserve list because they have COVID-19, it makes sense to monitor the daily reports of additional players testing positive or being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in order to see whether the Steelers will have an outbreak of their own.

If they do, the third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game — the one that finally sends the game to Week 18 — could be attributed not to the Ravens but the Steelers. Which would be ironic to say the least, given the various public complaints made this week by Steelers players regarding the first two postponements.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Could Pittsburgh be on the front end of an outbreak?

  1. The NFL will act fast on this action because they have taken flack for all the changes to Ravens game and no fines or any punishment on how the Ravens have handled protocol

  2. I think you would be hard pressed to find an NFL fan that would be against moving this game to week 17. Fans want the full 16 game regular season. We’re so close. Just do the right thing.

  3. Would definitely serve them right if that would happen, this team is talented but man they are insufferable

  5. I am looking for a list of active NFL players who have been hospitalized with Covid-19? Of those (zero??) how many deaths? When will “protect the vulnerable” prevail.

  6. Let’s see, the Raiders OL gets quarantined, the DL gets quarantined, a few test positive and the NFL moves their game forward 4 hours. This is inconsistent. Trent Brown goes out and the league wants them to play right away. Pittsburgh gets a pimple and the world comes to an end.

  7. This is ridiculous! Unacceptable! Outrageous! The Steelers should be fined draft picks! Tomlin should be fined! If the game gets moved because of the Steelers blatant disregard of the rules and not following protocols they should be forced to forfeit! They should be forced to pay the Ravens salaries!

  8. Stop blaming the teams regardless of who you are a fanatic for. The expected resurgence is here, hospitals are being stressed to capacity and we are worrying about playing a football game? The safety of the players, coaches, and staff should come first not TV money. Suspend the season and work together to test for anti-bodies, get vaccinated and/or play and finish the season in a bubble. Fan attendance and home field has now been rendered moot. Blame a contagious virus that has impacted everyone economically. The NFL must protect all its employees or be culpable for the results

  9. Thanks to the absurdity of Thanksgiving travelers, we can only expect a massive spike in cases across the country, and our favorite players on our favorite teams will not be immune

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.