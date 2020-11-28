Dolphins downgrade Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is poised to return to the starting lineup tomorrow.

The Dolphins downgraded Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jets. Tagovailoa, who hit his thumb on a teammate’s helmet in practice, had previously been listed as questionable.

Fitzpatrick had been playing well for the Dolphins before coach Brian Flores made the surprising decision to bench him for Tagovailoa, and in last week’s loss to the Broncos, Fitzpatrick played better than Tagovailoa after replacing him in the fourth quarter. So this may actually make the Dolphins more likely to win tomorrow.

The 6-4 Dolphins remain in playoff contention and are favored to improve to 7-4 against the winless Jets.