Giants activate Graham Gano, Xavier McKinney

Kicker Graham Gano has been cleared to play for the Giants on Sunday and second-round pick Xavier McKinney is set to make his delayed NFL debut.

Gano was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the team’s bye week and the Giants announced on Saturday that he has been activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Gano has been excellent this season, hitting 21 of the 22 field goals he’s tried and all 16 of his extra point attempts.

McKinney broke his foot last summer and opened the season on injured reserve. He returned to practice this week and will try to help the team keep pace with Washington in his first regular season action.

Linebacker Tae Crowder is also coming off injured reserve. He scored a key touchdown on a fumble return against Washington in Week Six, but hurt his hamstring in the game and went on injured reserve a few days later.

The Giants rounded out their roster moves by promoting defensive end Niko Lalos from the practice squad.