Jamal Adams says he was “playing with one arm”

Jamal Adams hasn’t played at the level the Seahawks thought he would when they traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to acquire him. Adams says his shoulder injury is a reason for that.

Adams played every snap of the Seahawks’ Thursday night game against the Cardinals last week, but he says he was playing in a lot of pain.

“The quick turnaround was very tough playing with one arm, dealing with a shoulder injury,’’ Adams said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Adams thinks he will play again at the level of the All-Pro safety the Seahawks thought they were trading for.

“But it’s getting better, and that’s the scary part,’’ he said. “So watch out.’’

If Adams starts playing like the star he was with the Jets, that would go a long way toward getting the Seahawks’ defense playing the way they need it to play in the postseason.