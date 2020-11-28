Jason Peters added to injury report, questionable for Monday

Getty Images

The Eagles’ reported plan to move Jason Peters to right guard may have to be put on hold.

Peters was added to the team’s injury report on Saturday as a limited participant due to a toe injury. He has been listed as questionable to face the Seahawks.

The Eagles were going to have to rework their offensive line this week anyway because of right tackle Lane Johnson getting shut down for the year due to an ankle injury. Matt Pryor started at right guard the last two weeks and was expected to move to right tackle with Jordan Mailata taking over at left tackle.

Any plan the Eagles come up with won’t include guard Sua Opeta. He didn’t practice Saturday because of a back injury and has been ruled out for Monday.

Safety Rudy Ford has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.