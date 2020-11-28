League has had no discussions on a full Week 12 cancellation

Getty Images

Rumors currently are flying that the league may cancel all games this weekend. They are strictly rumors, and the NFL says they aren’t true.

Per the league, there has been no discussion on the possibility of pulling the plug on Week 12.

This doesn’t change the fact that the rumor is running rampant; the league’s position potentially will extinguish it. That said, if a cancellation of Week 12 were to happen, some league insiders believe it actually would make sense.

Apart from the ongoing issues in Baltimore and Pittsburgh and the fact that the Broncos have lost all their quarterbacks, the fact that players and coaches gathered with out-of-town visitors for Thanksgiving sets the stage for a potential problem. The league already has ordered all team facilities shuttered on Monday and Tuesday, given that so many team personnel gathered on Thursday with people who had traveled from other cities and states.

So if any of those players and coaches caught the virus and if they flip from negative to positive on Sunday morning and if they shed virus all day in the locker room and on the sideline and on the field before finding out tomorrow night after PCR tests are generated that they were positive all along, the walls could come crumbling down for the league.

The easiest solution, then, could be this: Move Week 12 to Week 18. Or, even better, move Week 12 to Week 17 and move Week 17 to Week 18.

Again, the league says there’s been no discussion of cancelling Week 12. Given what’s currently happening, however, it’s not hard to make the case that maybe there should be.