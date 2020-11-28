Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn

Getty Images

Amid another losing season, Lions head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn have both been fired.

The hammer came down two days after a disastrous loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving dropped the Lions to 4-7 this season.

Everyone knew Patricia was on the hot seat, but firing Quinn at the same time is a strong statement from Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp that this franchise needs major changes. This is Quinn’s fifth season as the Lions’ G.M., and the roster has only gotten worse, not better.

The team also got worse with Patricia as its coach. Jim Caldwell was fired as Lions head coach after back-to-back 9-7 seasons, and now Patricia has taken over for Caldwell and taken the Lions to three consecutive losing seasons.

Now the Lions will get to work on rebuilding a franchise that has been run into the ground.