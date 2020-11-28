Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2020, 2:48 PM EST
Amid another losing season, Lions head coach Matt Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn have both been fired.

The hammer came down two days after a disastrous loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving dropped the Lions to 4-7 this season.

Everyone knew Patricia was on the hot seat, but firing Quinn at the same time is a strong statement from Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp that this franchise needs major changes. This is Quinn’s fifth season as the Lions’ G.M., and the roster has only gotten worse, not better.

The team also got worse with Patricia as its coach. Jim Caldwell was fired as Lions head coach after back-to-back 9-7 seasons, and now Patricia has taken over for Caldwell and taken the Lions to three consecutive losing seasons.

Now the Lions will get to work on rebuilding a franchise that has been run into the ground.

60 responses to “Lions fire Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn

  4. I always find these mid-season firings baffling. It never helps the team (yes, I am sure there are 1-2 exceptions to my “never” statement). So why not wait until season’s end? Bill O’Brien’s firing was even stranger since the team gave him GM power this season and then pulled the plug? That doesn’t help the team, it doesn’t help the players, it doesn’t help the owners. Patricia and Quinn’s firings seemingly torpedo the team and tell the players, “We’ve given up.” I have no doubt the players are feeling like crap now. Good work, owner!

  6. Obviously right move but again I mean Patricia’s biggest contribution to the game as a coach was to put a pencil behind his ear.

    There is no tree.

  7. This guy was a bad hire from the beginning. He was the defensive coordinator when the Nick Foles Eagles put up like 100 points against the vaunted Patriots in the superbowl. He obviously doesn’t take care of himself like other younger coaches and has a big unkept beard and a backwards hat like he just arrived to a frat party. The pencil in the ear thing is a poor mans attempt to appear like he has a clue and his head coaching tenure is an unmitigated disaster.

    The same thing is happening on the Cowboys with McCarthy. Don’t look a ‘decent’ head coach in the mouth if you have one. Caldwell deserved better.

  9. Long overdue. 3 years wasted off of the primes of players like Stafford and once again Detroit isn’t any better off now than they were when a decade ago. Why exactly did they fire Caldwell again?

  19. I grew up in Michigan and now I live in Jacksonville. Maybe it’s me bringing bad luck to the teams that I follow.

    Caldwell and Marrone should be joining these two on the unemployment line soon.

  20. rule number 1
    if you have no ability to run the ball in the NFL, you cannot win.
    Stat number 1 since barry sanders retired. detroit 32nd in rushing cumulatively.
    they need a hard ass coach there that wants to return to physical football and build out from the DL and OL, neither is even average

  21. Another Patriot assistant who thought Belichick’s secret to success is being terse and uncommunicative.

  22. Everybody trying to hire Patriots assistants when they need to be hiring the camera crew

  25. My take, If your last name is Quinn and you are currently employed in the NFL, You may want to start looking at other income sources…….

  28. I have never been to Detroit, don’t root for the Lions, but I am glad to see Matt Patricia get fired. Everything I read about the guy made him seem like a total jerk. And the GM who fired the previous coach to bring this guy in deserved it as well. Maybe they can hire the Cowboys GM away from Dallas, kill 3 birds with one stone.

  31. The last 2 teams to win the super bowl hired coaches that had been fired. They were retreads, but good coaches. Belichick and Andy Reid. Even though they’re good coaches, the reason they won was because they had the best QB in the league. The Lions could have kept these two guys and drafted Trevor Lawrence, and they’d both become geniuses. Look at Tampa Bay and Indianapolis. Teams that are greatly improved. Did they hire new coaches, or did they keep the same coaches but go out and sign HOF QB’s? This isn’t nuclear science.

  32. Long overdue. They fired Jim Caldwell, who had a 36-28 record as coach, for a guy who looks like a homeless bum with a pencil who posted a record of 13–29–1.

  33. In all seriousness they never recognized how Jim Caldwell ascended Detroit to 9-7. 9-7 may not have been their ceiling, no, but the Lions were nowhere close to underachieving under his time there. I see this as poetic justice in a way.

  38. If you go through this many coaches and youre still at the bottom. Then it ain’t the coaches that is the problem

  39. wearewhowethoughtwewere says:
    November 28, 2020 at 2:50 pm
    That Belichick coaching tree though
    —————————-
    Though Vrabel and Flores are doing well this sapling of a tree pales in comparison to the mighty oak that is the Walsh coaching tree.

  41. The Lions haven’t won a playoff game since 1992. One playoff win since 1957.

    The Browns at their nadir may have been worse, with more inept coaching and front office personnel, but in terms of longevity, Detroit has a very solid claim on the factory of sadness…

  42. Now let Staford have a chance with another team. Drop any aging players as well and build from youth. No more a piece here and a piece there.

  43. Another failed bellichick disciple. That’s two head coaches from his coachong tree fired this year, after BOB. Patricia was billed as a defensive mastermind, so when you have a middling defense after 3 years and you are still going in the wrong direction, someomes gotta answer for it. Matthew Stafford has been done such a disservice in his career. Here hoping he can get a competent coach to end on top.

  44. Fabio Fantone says:
    November 28, 2020 at 2:50 pm
    Unfortunately, this franchise has been rudderless for a while. Middling for too many years.

    The same can be said about the Cowboys but their GM is untouchable.

  45. sameer1138 says:
    November 28, 2020 at 2:52 pm
    I always find these mid-season firings baffling. It never helps the team (yes, I am sure there are 1-2 exceptions to my “never” statement). So why not wait until season’s end? Bill O’Brien’s firing was even stranger since the team gave him GM power this season and then pulled the plug?
    Have you seen the Texans after BoB got sacked?? They are WAY better.

  48. I seriously don’t know what the issue is with Detroit. They’ve had multiple top 10 draft picks, have had very talented players across the board from both the draft and free agency, but they just can’t get it going. I hope they make the right hire this time and can get the results.

  51. Maybe they can go to Cleveland and talk to the homeless man that told the owner there to Draft Johnny Football. He might Know a coach for them.

  52. Will not be a very desirable destination either. Who ever takes over as coach will inherit a roster depleted of talent. Will need to rebuild all together. Best hope will be to net something for Stafford via trade.

  54. billsfan716 says:
    November 28, 2020 at 3:04 pm
  55. Bob Quinn was completely in over his head running an NFL franchise and to make matters worse, surrounded himself with people who knew less than him.

    It could be argued that his firing of Jim Caldwell was warranted, or at the very least understandable, but his pick for head coach was a complete whiff. Matt Patricia simply did not understand how to build on the fly. He took a team that was hungry to win and completely dismantled it.

    The two of them were doomed to fail, and that’s exactly what they did, miserably.

    #because9-7wasntgoodenough

  57. They clearly did better with Caldwell, but most teams aren’t going to want to top out at 9-7. Just like the Chargers firing Schottenheimer after a 14-2 season, they were too hasty and have only been worse since. But it’s also clear they didn’t feel like they had their long-term answer in place.

    Hitting a home run like the Chiefs did is really rare. Maybe just being a stable, steady, respectable team that has a shot at the playoffs each year isn’t such a bad thing for everyone else.

  58. amazing how all these Patriot assistant coaches fail as HC’s once they lose the Brady and BB blankie isn’t it?

