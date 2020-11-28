Lions owner calls “extremely disappointing” last two games the last straw

Getty Images

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp acknowledged today that the last two games of the Bob Quinn/Matt Patricia era may have been the worst two.

Asked if she viewed the Lions’ back-to-back blowout losses to the Panthers and Texans as a last straw, Hamp answered, “Honestly, yes.”

“Ten days ago we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff bound, and both of those games were extremely disappointing. It just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be,” Hamp said.

Hamp confirmed that Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season, in which she said, “I guess we still have a slight mathematical chance” of making the playoffs.

Hamp didn’t seem to be consciously referencing Dumb and Dumber with those comments, although that would be a fitting title for the tenure of Quinn as G.M. and Patricia as head coach.