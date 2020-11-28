New restrictions in Santa Clara may force 49ers to practice and play elsewhere

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2020, 5:02 PM EST
Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers practice and play in Santa Clara. But they may not be able to for the rest of this season.

Santa Clara County released new COVID-19 restrictions today that include a ban on all contact sports and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the region from more than 150 miles away.

County Counsel James Williams told the San Jose Mercury News that the new restrictions apply to both practices and games, and the rules will apply to the 49ers.

Obviously, a ban on contact sports would mean no NFL games can be played in the county, and it would also likely prevent the 49ers from practicing at their facility. And the 14-day quarantine after traveling would make it impossible for visiting teams to play road games against the 49ers, and impossible for the 49ers to return to their practice facility after playing on the road.

The new rules go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, so the 49ers should be home from Sunday’s road game against the Rams in time to avoid the mandatory quarantine. But beyond that, it’s hard to see how the 49ers can remain in Santa Clara, where they have home games against Buffalo on December 7 and against Washington on December 13. Unless there’s a way for the 49ers and the NFL to be granted an exception to the rules, the 49ers may have to find a new home.

14 responses to “New restrictions in Santa Clara may force 49ers to practice and play elsewhere

  1. Welcome to our completely backwards state that does not follow ANY science in making their decisions. These fools have ruined our state. From LA to Sacramento–they are all buffoons.

  2. With Covid and no fans it is really a simple solution, move the remaining home games against Buffalo, Washington and Seattle to those cities.

  4. This a simple shakedown by power hungry politicians exploiting this situation for their own means. NFL will be asked to pay a fee to play the games. Don’t do it NFL. Play in the Raiders old stadium in Oakland.

  5. California has a huge economy. I think it’s like the 6th largest economy in the entire world. Just one state. Santa Clara County has a huge chunk of that. They have a lot of big businesses to protect. It’s in their best interest, and everyone who relies on these businesses to keep everyone healthy. The longer this virus hangs around, the worse it is for these businesses. The NFL relies on TV revenue, not stadium ticket sales.

  6. Why would ANYONE want to live in California, where its perfectly acceptable to take poop in public on the street but you can’t have a straw in your Dr. Pepper and government officials encourage neighbors to rat out their neighbors for having family over for Thanksgiving.

  7. itsouryear says:
    November 28, 2020 at 5:25 pm
    The peoples republic of California strike again. Thank god I left there in 2006.

    And I’m sure they miss you…

  8. I’m happy to have leadership in California that values lives over profits.

    The NFL is a business. They will survived COVID, but over 260,000 Americans have already died, and the projection is for over half a million dead by January.

    Football isn’t that important.

    And for those bashing California, saying they wouldn’t want to live here……GOOD. Stay away. It’s terrible here. That’s why more rich people choose to live in California than in any other state.

  10. If I were the Niners I’d reschedule all those games to be played in Vegas. I’m sure the players wouldn’t mind not having all those taxes taken out of their game checks just so California can waste it. That’s a huge chunk of change.

  12. Good on Santa Clara for taking charge when there is a vacuum from the top. Maybe if the higher ups in government actually did something meaningful sooner this would not have had to happen.

  13. Rich people choose to live in California because they are the only people that can afford to

    First, people are saying that California is a terrible place to live. Now, it’s “only rich people can afford to live there”.

    It can’t be both. I think that most of those bashing California have never been there.

    This reminds me of Yogi Berra….”Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded”

