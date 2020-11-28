NFL: We aren’t taking COVID-19 testing capacity away from anyone else

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
As the NFL established its daily testing protocols for players, coaches, and essential football personnel, a question emerged regarding whether the league was consuming testing resources that could be utilized elsewhere. The league believed that wasn’t the case, because the league was creating its own testing capacity through a for-profit private company that has provided the service all season long.

Recently, the question of whether the NFL’s testing capacity is undermining the ability of, for example, health-care workers to be tested has resurfaced, specifically in this item from Kent Babb of the Washington Post.

Driving the article are quotes from front-line employees who are confused by the disconnect between NFL players receiving regular tests and the otherwise scarce availability of the diagnostic devices. The article makes no effort to explain how and why the league has managed to secure these tests, and whether the appropriate public-health agencies and officials believe the NFL is hogging resources.

The truth is that, despite any anecdotal concerns, the NFL isn’t considered to be infringing on the broader testing capacity.

“Public health officials gave our testing program the green light and confirmed that it does not affect getting tests for people who need them,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “We communicate regularly with the CDC, the White House Task Force, and laboratory and public health experts on this topic and have been given assurances that our program does not constrain testing resources.”

McCarthy reiterated the notion, as expressed in July, that the league isn’t taking tests away from others because the league created its own testing capacity.

“We didn’t take anything away from anyone else,” McCarthy said. “The lab is a for-profit company. These tests would not have existed if we didn’t contract for them nor would there have been capacity at the lab — for anyone — if we weren’t paying for it. This lab hired hundreds of people because they had a client they needed to do work for the same way they contract with health care businesses or schools. In essence they set up this business to service us since we were willing to pay for it.”

McCarthy also explained that the league designed its testing system to ensure that nothing would be taken from the various communities in which NFL teams play.

“Ours is a national lab system that our lab partner drives or flies samples to daily,” McCarthy said. “There are no tests taken from the local community.”

So there’s the answer to the questions posed by the front-line workers quoted by the Post. That’s why and how NFL players are tested every day.

The NFL, which originally wanted to test players three times per week, pays for players to be tested every day. If the NFL wasn’t paying for those tests to be conducted, those tests wouldn’t be directed elsewhere; they simply wouldn’t happen, for anyone.

  2. Priority must be given to “essential” employees like those who work at medical facilities and long term care facilities…..

  4. The question worth asking is how many healthcare workers and other resources are being tied up by sports leagues that could theoretically be used to help spell the front line hospital staff who are passing their breaking point.

    Now its beginning to look more and more like the NFL & NCAA are turning into super spreader events, in which case people on the street are going to end up in the hospital because football games are occurring during a pandemic.

  5. The question to ask is, would the national testing infrastructure ACROSS THE BOARD be improved if the resources currently tied up by the NFL were released into the broader market. If the NFL are hiring 100 people who can perform tests for them, would those 100 people make a marked impact on say health care workers or people in nursing homes. If the answer is yes, then the NFL deserves criticism. If the answer is no, then carry on. But it’s worth noting no one asked that question and the NFL didn’t offer to address that issue either.

  6. What America needed was leadership at the national level prioritizing the resources needed to fight what would become a national pandemic, including the resources used to play ball. What we got was a decisive leadership playing politics declaring that it was all a hoax. As long as it was others dying. In the absence of any coordinated response at the Federal level, the NFL used resources to further their own goals. Not admirable but understandable

  7. lac1 says:
    November 28, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Priority must be given to “essential” employees like those who work at medical facilities and long term care facilities…..
    ———–

    The NFL created *new* testing capacity, they didn’t take over *existing* capacity. Are you saying the NFL should be forced to give away the production from the lab they created and paid for out their own pocket? That’s the only way others would get the tests the NFL is using. If the NFL stopped paying, these tests would disappear, not go to someone else.

    At this point the the only things preventing the creation of more testing capacity have been a lack of money and a lack of will. The NFL had both. Any person, company, or government who thought we needed more testing has had ample time to create it. The fact that few thought to act to provide tests for essential workers is not the NFL’s fault.

  9. Or the nfl could have created and donated to actually do something to make a difference and save lives.

    And the NFL’s explanation doesnt let all of these colleges off the hook.

