Ravens had one more PCR positive result on Saturday

USA Today Sports

As a Pittsburgh outbreak grows, the Baltimore outbreak lingers.

Per a league source, the Ravens had one additional player positive PCR test on Saturday.

The Ravens also had one positive player test on Friday. Given that the team was last in the building on Tuesday, the Ravens soon will be at the point where any further infections will be the result not of the team’s outbreak but community spread.

Based on the lingering issue in Baltimore and the burgeoning problem in Pittsburgh, Tuesday night’s game remains up in the air. The game could still end up being the first game to be played in Week 18, even though the NFL is trying its damnedest to avoid pulling that specific rip cord.