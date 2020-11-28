Report: James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2020, 12:54 PM EST
This week’s Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed twice in an effort to give the Ravens time to get a COVID-19 outbreak under control. But now it’s the Steelers who have a COVID-19 outbreak.

Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

One member of the Steelers’ coaching staff has also reportedly tested positive today. Yesterday three Steelers players were placed on COVID-19 reserve, and there are concerns in Pittsburgh that they’re facing an outbreak.

At the moment, Ravens-Steelers is still on the schedule for Tuesday night. Whether both teams will be healthy enough to play is in question.

  2. It looks like it’s time to take away the Steelers’ draft picks and make them forfeit a game. Right?

  3. Apparently, Covid has landed in Pittsburgh. The Steelers deserve the same amount of accommodating as the Ravens received. Maybe play the game in April?

  4. You’re right that both teams will be without their best running backs, as Dobbins is going to miss the game. Keep hating on Lamar for no reason, though.

    Hope Conner and the rest of the Steelers affected by this recover quickly. This season is about to unravel if they dont get this under control league wide somehow. Way too many positives around the league which means outbreaks, like the Ravens, will happen. This is why you must follow protocol, which the Ravens didn’t, because one person not doing it can torpedo the team. This is also why mask wearing is so essential.

    Don’t understand the pushback on science, but it is embarrassing.

  5. meshodges says:
    November 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm
    It looks like it’s time to take away the Steelers’ draft picks and make them forfeit a game. Right?

    No. They did not a coach that violated rules.

  6. Leaving football aside, I hope that whoever contracts this virus recovers and live a healthy life. The effects of the long term effects still relatively unknown.

  7. What was all that talk about penalizing teams that couldn’t take care of their COVID business?

  9. It’s not that people are refusing to protect themselves. It’s just that nobody is telling them about the long term issues. I’m not talking about feeling dizzy 2 months after recovering. I’m talking about all kinds of permanent heart, lung, and brain damage that will lead to huge problems and shortened lives ten or more years down the road. Not everyone cares about protecting their neighbors or the vulnerable members of society, but most care about themselves and their kids. I’m old enough to remember the battles between doctors and politicians to educate the public about the dangers from smoking, and we all remember the fights to protect players from head injuries. We thought a player just got his bell rung. Well, a lot of those bells are still ringing, and many ex-players have already died from it. Not to mention many are still living, but they’re suffering from all sorts of brain issues. This is much the same type of deal. we just haven’t been told about it.

