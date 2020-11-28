Report: James Conner tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

This week’s Ravens-Steelers game has been postponed twice in an effort to give the Ravens time to get a COVID-19 outbreak under control. But now it’s the Steelers who have a COVID-19 outbreak.

Steelers running back James Conner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

One member of the Steelers’ coaching staff has also reportedly tested positive today. Yesterday three Steelers players were placed on COVID-19 reserve, and there are concerns in Pittsburgh that they’re facing an outbreak.

At the moment, Ravens-Steelers is still on the schedule for Tuesday night. Whether both teams will be healthy enough to play is in question.