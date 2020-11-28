Saints’ Terron Armstead tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Saints have just suffered a big loss on their offensive line.

New Orleans left tackle Terron Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for tomorrow’s game at Denver, according to multiple reports. James Hurst is expected to start in Armstead’s place.

Armstead is a team captain who has started every game this year at the most important position on the offensive line, and he will be a tough player to replace. The Saints are also missing left guard Andrus Peat, who suffered a concussion, so the left side of their line may be a problem against the Broncos.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains out and Taysom Hill will start in his place.