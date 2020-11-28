Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5 football game

Getty Images

Vanderbilt didn’t score a point in a 41-0 loss to Missouri on Saturday, but the Commodores still made history.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller kicked off to start the second half, becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game.

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on Vanderbilt’s SEC championship soccer team, sent a squib kick to the 35-yard line where it was downed by Missouri.

“Honestly, it’s just so exciting,” Fuller said, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN. “The fact that I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really, and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this. It’s awesome.”

Fuller became just the third woman to participate in an FBS football game, following Katie Hnida of New Mexico and April Goss of Kent State.

Fuller earned a spot on the roster with a tryout this week and was the only kicker to travel. Vanderbilt had a kicker opt out before the season, and several of its specialists went into quarantine this week after COVID-19 testing.

Fuller wore a sticker on her helmet that reads: “Play Like a Girl.”

Soccer star Carli Lloyd visited an NFL practice in the summer of 2019. After drilling a 55-yard field goal, talk arose that she could become the first woman in the NFL. She said this spring she remains interested.