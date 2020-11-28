Three teams and counting are looking for coaches and General Managers

Getty Images

Nearly 10 percent of all NFL franchises are currently looking for a new coach and a new General Manager. The Lions have now joined the Falcons and Texans in clearing out both jobs during football season.

With three coach/G.M. vacancies, how many more will open up between now and January?

Many assume the Jets will fire coach Adam Gase, but not G.M. Joe Douglas. Others who could be in grave danger include Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and G.M. Dave Caldwell, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Bears coach Matt Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace.

Everyone else seems to be safe, but every year there seems to be a surprise or two.

Some think the pandemic could be a factor in prompting teams to be patient, but three franchises already have ignored that dynamic. Or maybe that dynamic prompted them all to move quickly. Maybe, in this crazy year, teams will fire whoever is going to be fired before the season ends, in order to have more time to conduct a proper search.

Regardless, as the day known in the business as Black Monday approaches (it’s only 37 days away), it could be that most of the firings happen even before Week 17 rolls around.