49ers to engage Santa Clara County before making other arrangements

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2020, 5:49 PM EST
A new public-health order in Santa Clara County, as applied, prevents the 49ers from playing games in their home stadium, due to the pandemic. Before the 49ers move to another stadium for their upcoming home games, they’ll be talking to the powers-that-be.

“The team will engage early this week with the county to learn more about the order,” the NFL told PFT via email on Sunday. Presumably, the 49ers hope that they possibly can finagle an exception or exemption from its terms.

The league added that, working with the 49ers, it “prepared during the offseason possible back up plans in the event it needed to move its operations and have an NFL stadium available for games.”

A league source confirms that Arizona is “a leading landing spot” if games must be moved, but that there are a number of potential options.

A decision needs to come soon. The 49ers host the Bills next Monday night, in the Annual Chris Berman Early 1990s Super Bowl Prediction That Never Happened game.

  1. If Santa Clara allows them to play at home. Doesn’t it make the restrictions pointless? And a slap in the face to those that must remain at home. Think about it if it were this serious there would be no sports period..

    I think we all need to take ten steps backwards and really look at this “pandemic”

  2. Have they thought about going to St Louis? I hear they have an NFL-caliber stadium that isn’t being used.😉 Unless they bulldozed it while no one was looking.

  3. If they aren’t allowing fans anyway, why not ask about a college stadium or high school stadium in an adjacent county ?

    That stadium is nowhere near NFL-caliber. That is the reason the Rams left St. Louis. The city breached its contractual obligation to upgrade the stadium.

    Absolutely not. Its about preventing community spread and the the NFLs efforts show their personnel are infected at a much lower rate than the population in general. The NFL workplace is not generating community spread and worsening outbreaks. One size fits all “ solutions” is not the way to keep businesses operating. The county needs to work with businesses and tailor solutions when appropriate.

