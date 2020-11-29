49ers to engage Santa Clara County before making other arrangements

Getty Images

A new public-health order in Santa Clara County, as applied, prevents the 49ers from playing games in their home stadium, due to the pandemic. Before the 49ers move to another stadium for their upcoming home games, they’ll be talking to the powers-that-be.

“The team will engage early this week with the county to learn more about the order,” the NFL told PFT via email on Sunday. Presumably, the 49ers hope that they possibly can finagle an exception or exemption from its terms.

The league added that, working with the 49ers, it “prepared during the offseason possible back up plans in the event it needed to move its operations and have an NFL stadium available for games.”

A league source confirms that Arizona is “a leading landing spot” if games must be moved, but that there are a number of potential options.

A decision needs to come soon. The 49ers host the Bills next Monday night, in the Annual Chris Berman Early 1990s Super Bowl Prediction That Never Happened game.