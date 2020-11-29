Raiders pick off Matt Ryan, get on scoreboard

Getty Images

The Raiders waited until the second quarter to score their first points of Sunday’s game.

Safety Johnathan Abram picked off Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to kill an Atlanta drive in Raiders territory and the Raiders were able to move the ball back over midfield, but the drive stalled on the Falcons’ 39-yard-line. Facing a fourth-and-3, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden chose to go for it and they went deep to wide receiver Henry Ruggs for a 36-yard gain.

Things went backward for the Raiders from there. Two penalties cost them 20 yards and it appeared that running back Josh Jacobs fumbled the ball away, but replay showed his knee was down and the Raiders settled for a field goal.

The kick cut the Falcons lead to 6-3. Atlanta got field goals after stopping the Raiders on a fourth down in their own territory and recovering a Derek Carr fumble in the first quarter.